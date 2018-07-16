35ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟ ಕತ್ರಿನಾ ಕೈಫ್
ಮುಂಬೈ: ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟಿ ಕತ್ರಿನಾ ಕೈಫ್ ಅವರು ಸೋಮವಾರ 35ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.
ಕತ್ರಿನಾ ಬಿಡುವಿನ ವೇಳೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸದಸ್ಯರು ಹಾಗೂ ಆಪ್ತರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಪಿಟಿಐ ಸಂದರ್ಶನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿರುವ ಕತ್ರಿನಾ, ‘ನನ್ನ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷ (2017) ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಂತೋಷದಿಂದ ಕೂಡಿತ್ತು. ‘ಟೈಗರ್ ಜಿಂದಾ ಹೈ’ ಚಿತ್ರ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರಿಂದ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿತ್ತು’ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
"Actors,who invest a lot of time and energy,will never put down each other.Every one of us has their own space in the industry" :- Katrina Kaif#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/7kf4HdLGh8
— Happy Birthday idol (@iSRKATholic) July 16, 2018
*
Here's wishing the beautiful #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/IUDMkLMGVV
— BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) July 16, 2018
*
Their Chemistry Beautiful, in Every way 🕊✨. #Salkat ❤ #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/QsOUoh7aH0
— Zeeshan Ahmad 🔥🔥 (@Zeeshan26432294) July 16, 2018
*
Iss Afghan Jalebi ne kiya hai sabko ghayal! #NGEFamily wishes the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday. 🎊🎉#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/1e7OxbMHop
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 16, 2018
