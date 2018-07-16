Home About Contact
35ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟ ಕತ್ರಿನಾ ಕೈಫ್‌

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
ಮುಂಬೈ: ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟಿ ಕತ್ರಿನಾ ಕೈಫ್‌ ಅವರು ಸೋಮವಾರ 35ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ. 

ಕತ್ರಿನಾ ಬಿಡುವಿನ ವೇಳೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸದಸ್ಯರು ಹಾಗೂ ಆಪ್ತರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಇನ್‍ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ ಖಾತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಪಿಟಿಐ ಸಂದರ್ಶನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿರುವ ಕತ್ರಿನಾ, ‘ನನ್ನ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಕಳೆದ ವರ್ಷ (2017) ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಂತೋಷದಿಂದ ಕೂಡಿತ್ತು. ‘ಟೈಗರ್‌ ಜಿಂದಾ ಹೈ’ ಚಿತ್ರ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರಿಂದ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿತ್ತು’ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

Tags: 
Bollywood
katrina kaif
Birthday

