ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ, ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ನಟ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರಾದ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್, ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವರು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗವು ರತ್ನವನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಆಘಾತ ಮತ್ತು ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ನಾನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಮಾನವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪುನೀತ್ ಸಹ ಒಬ್ಬರು. ತುಂಬಾ ರೋಮಾಂಚಕ ಮತ್ತು ವಿನಮ್ರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ. ಬಹು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೈಮುಗಿದು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖವಾಯಿತು. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ ಎಂದು ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ.. LIVE- Puneeth Rajkumar No More| ನಟ ಪುನೀತ್‌ ರಾಜ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ

Puneeth Rajkumar
Anil kumble

