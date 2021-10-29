ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ನಟ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರಾದ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್, ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವರು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್‌ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗವು ರತ್ನವನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಆಘಾತ ಮತ್ತು ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ನಾನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಮಾನವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪುನೀತ್ ಸಹ ಒಬ್ಬರು. ತುಂಬಾ ರೋಮಾಂಚಕ ಮತ್ತು ವಿನಮ್ರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ. ಬಹು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೈಮುಗಿದು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖವಾಯಿತು. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ ಎಂದು ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021