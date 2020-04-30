ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದ ಗಣ್ಯರು: ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಯ್ತು: ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ

ಹಿರಿಯ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟ ರಿಷಿ ಕಪೂರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿತ್ರ ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಸ್ಟಾರ್‌ಗಳು, ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟರು, ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ನಾಯಕರು, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ರಿಷಿ ಕಪೂರ್ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನ ದಂತಕಥೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರನ್ನು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮರೆಯಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರ ಸಾವಿನ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಯ್ತು’ ಎಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 30, 2020

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020