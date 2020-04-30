ಗುರುವಾರ , ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 30, 2020
ರಿಷಿ ಕಪೂರ್ ನಿಧನ

ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದ ಗಣ್ಯರು: ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಯ್ತು: ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌

ಹಿರಿಯ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟ ರಿಷಿ ಕಪೂರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿತ್ರ ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಸ್ಟಾರ್‌ಗಳು, ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟರು, ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ನಾಯಕರು, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ರಿಷಿ ಕಪೂರ್ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನ ದಂತಕಥೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರನ್ನು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮರೆಯಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರ ಸಾವಿನ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಯ್ತು’ ಎಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

