ಬಿಕಿನಿ ಫೋಟೊಶೂಟ್‌: ಪಡ್ಡೆ ಹುಡುಗರ ಎದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಿಚ್ಚು ಹಚ್ಚಿದ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕನ್ನಡ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಟಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿರುವ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ ದಾಸ್ ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಫೋಟೊ ಶೂಟ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಸರತ್ತು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಸುಳ್ಳಲ್ಲ.

ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಟಿಗೊಬ್ಬ–3 ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಡ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ ದಾಸ್‌ ಬಣ್ಣ ಹಚ್ಚಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ಅವರ ಫೋಟೊಶೂಟ್‌ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್‌ ಆಗಿವೆ. 

ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ ತಮ್ಮ ಬಿಕಿನಿ ಫೋಟೊಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಪಡ್ಡೆ ಹುಡುಗರ ಎದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಿಚ್ಚು ಹಚ್ಚಿರುವುದು ಸುಳ್ಳಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಒಂದು ಕಿರು ಆಲ್ಬಂ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ...

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting my Vitamin :D in the Bali sun🌅 #bali #balivacation #traveltheworld #gilitrawangan #giliislands

A post shared by Shraddha Das (@shraddhadas43) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Starting your New year right and making resolutions now is super easy just by sipping a cup of coffee! @fittoxfam @johnny_talker @hansichika @sophiechoudry Koffitox is India's first Ayurvedic Detox coffee. Power-packed with herbs like Ginger, Cinnamon and Vanilla and the finest Arabica Coffee, Kickstart your fitness goals with this delicious blend. Koffitox comes in dip dip bags which make it super easy to carry and convenient to drink! Packed with natural fat burners, Koffitox increases metabolism naturally and helps reduce bloating. #detoxcoffee #detoxwithKoffitox #fittox Styled by @the3somethings in summery co-ords by @nineboxrv #newyear #freshbeginnings #fitnessfirst #loveyourself

A post shared by Shraddha Das (@shraddhadas43) on

