ಬಿಕಿನಿ ಫೋಟೊಶೂಟ್: ಪಡ್ಡೆ ಹುಡುಗರ ಎದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಿಚ್ಚು ಹಚ್ಚಿದ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕನ್ನಡ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಟಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿರುವ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ ದಾಸ್ ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಫೋಟೊ ಶೂಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವಕಾಶಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಸರತ್ತು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಸುಳ್ಳಲ್ಲ.
ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಟಿಗೊಬ್ಬ–3 ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಡ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ ದಾಸ್ ಬಣ್ಣ ಹಚ್ಚಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ಅವರ ಫೋಟೊಶೂಟ್ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿವೆ.
ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾ ತಮ್ಮ ಬಿಕಿನಿ ಫೋಟೊಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಪಡ್ಡೆ ಹುಡುಗರ ಎದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಿಚ್ಚು ಹಚ್ಚಿರುವುದು ಸುಳ್ಳಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಒಂದು ಕಿರು ಆಲ್ಬಂ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ...
Can't keep calm because i have discovered another one of my happy places, @vistarooms 😍 Their property #VillaMitraGoa is like a mini heaven in Goa✨ And the two pools..❤️ More pictures coming up! Highly recommend @vistarooms ! When can I visit again? Also they have more than 500 plus options all over India🤩 Photography-@vishalnair2193 Edits-@zkhanphotography Thank you @prateekparma for your camera😊 #goa #villa #pool #holidayproperty #mystay
Starting your New year right and making resolutions now is super easy just by sipping a cup of coffee! @fittoxfam @johnny_talker @hansichika @sophiechoudry Koffitox is India's first Ayurvedic Detox coffee. Power-packed with herbs like Ginger, Cinnamon and Vanilla and the finest Arabica Coffee, Kickstart your fitness goals with this delicious blend. Koffitox comes in dip dip bags which make it super easy to carry and convenient to drink! Packed with natural fat burners, Koffitox increases metabolism naturally and helps reduce bloating. #detoxcoffee #detoxwithKoffitox #fittox Styled by @the3somethings in summery co-ords by @nineboxrv #newyear #freshbeginnings #fitnessfirst #loveyourself
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.
ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.