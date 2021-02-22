ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ದಿಕ್ಸೂಚಿ: Summary - Gentleman of Rio en Medio

Don Anselmo is the protagonist of this short story written by Juan A. A. Sedillo. Don is an old man, descendant of Mexican Americans who spent his entire life in Rio en Medio, New Mexico. He resided in the same land as his ancestors amidst a beautiful, gnarled orchard.

After months of negotiations, he finally agrees to sell his land and reaches the office of Senator Catron in a green faded coat. He was accompanied by one of his innumerable kin. Before considering a new offer proposed by the Americans, the old man starts a conversation about his family during which he emphasises how proud he was to be a part of such a huge family. Getting down to business, the senator enlightens him that he owns twice as much land as what he thinks he does. And the good American buyers were willing to pay the old man for the additional land over the 1200 dollars which was previously negotiated for. Don Anselmo turns down their proposal, remaining stern about just receiving 1200 dollars and signs the deal for the same price.

After a month, the Americans moved to Rio, made necessary renovations and shifted to the house in summer. One day they get back to the office to complain about the children of the village trespassing their property to play at the orchards. The senator calls for Don Anselmo and he turns up after a week in the same demeanour along with his kin. Finally he broached the subject and told the old man about the children coming down to play everyday which was disturbing the peace and privacy of the Americans. He asks Don if he, being the most respected man in the village could do something to keep those children at bay.

Don stood up and expressed that they have all learned to love these Americans as they were good neighbors which was also the sole reason for the sale deed. But he adds that he only sold the property and not the trees because the trees did not belong to him. Senator tried convincing but in vain. Don then explains how he planted a tree after the birth of every child in Rio and that the trees belonged to the children, not him. He thereby states that he sold just the land and not the trees as they were not his possession. The senator and the Americans felt that it was indisputable though they legally owned that property. Giving in to the circumstances, the Americans spent most of the winter buying the trees individually from the descendants of Don Anselmo in the valley of Rio en Medio.