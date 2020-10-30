ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ: ವ್ಯಾನ್ ಪಲ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿ ಏಳು ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು, ಹಲವರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ
ಅಮರಾವತಿ: ಪೂರ್ವ ಗೋದಾವರಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ತಂತಿಕೊಂಡಾ ಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ತಡರಾತ್ರಿ ವ್ಯಾನ್ ಪಲ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿ ಏಳು ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ವ್ಯಾನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 15 ಮಂದಿ ಮದುವೆ ಮುಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ವಾಪಸ್ ಊರಿಗೆ ಹಿಂದಿರುಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.
ಅಪಘಾತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ವಿಶ್ವಭೂಷಣ್ ಹರಿಚಂದ್ರನ್ ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಮೃತರ ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರಿಗೆ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
I express my deep sorrow & sadness at death of six students in Velerupadu Mandal West Godavari Dist. who were swept away in a stream when they ventured into waters for a swim. I offer my heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.
— Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) October 28, 2020
#UPDATE Andhra Pradesh: Death toll in Thantikonda, East Godavari van accident rises to 7; several others injured.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief at the accident & offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families.. https://t.co/P97b2dlmQ2
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
