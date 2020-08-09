ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಮೇಘವಾಲ್ಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಮೇಘವಾಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ಏಮ್ಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಸಂಸದೀಯ ವ್ಯವಹಾರಗಳ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿರುವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಂಡು ಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ಶನಿವಾರ ಎರಡನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಿದಾಗ ರೋಗ ದೃಢ ಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ನಾನು ಏಮ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಬಂದಿರುವವರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕಾಳಜಿ ವಹಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಸಚಿವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।
मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे ।
— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020
ಸಚಿವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆದ #bhabhijipapad
ಸಚಿವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದು ಸುದ್ದಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ #bhabhijipapad ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.
ಬಾಬಿಜಿ ಪಾಪಡ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೊಸ ಬ್ರಾಂಡ್ನ ಪಾಪಡ್ನ್ನು ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ್ದ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್, ಕೋವಿಡ್ -19 ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ದೇಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕಾಯ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾಗಲು ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುವ ಗುಣವನ್ನು ಈ ಪಾಪಡ್ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಾದಿಸಿದ್ದರು.
After Lala 420 Ramdev CORONIL, it is Union MinisterofState Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.
“It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus,” he says.
Bhakts must start eating Bhabhiji PAPAD from now on pic.twitter.com/9sHE8C6j9h
— Rajesh Kumar Sethi (@SethiNagaland) July 24, 2020
ಕೋವಿಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡಲು ತಾಕತ್ತು ಇರುವ ಪಾಪಡ್ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ ಸಚಿವರಿಗೇ ಈಗ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
If Patanjali can be slapped 10 lac fine for misleading.
Why shouldn't the central Minister be left out?
Its high time ' Bhabhi ji Papad ' brand ambassador minister Meghwal ji resigns for misleading the country & the world. #Bhabhijipapad
— Malickh Bukkann (@MalickhBukkann) August 8, 2020
Why no treatment with #BhabhijiPapad ? https://t.co/LMv6lGVmSj
— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) August 8, 2020
@arjunrammeghwal Union Minister of State who was recently in the news for his bizzare advice to eat #bhabhijipapad that will help develop anti-bodies to fight #Covid_19 is admitted to @aiims_newdelhi built by Nehru, after testing positive for #coronavirus. #BJPfailsCoronaFight pic.twitter.com/g1svGU2XUa
— Rajendra Kumar Gundamalla🕉️ (GRK) (@Rajendra537) August 8, 2020
😱 Union Minister of Papad fame tested Corona +ve and Admitted to Nehru Built AIIMS hospital 🤦🏻♀️
Did #BhabhijiPapad fail? 🤔
- Was it a fake propaganda claiming that Papad will help fight Covid-19?
- Was he lying? #BJPLies#BJPfailsCoronaFight pic.twitter.com/ZYHEjH7SYm
— Nandini 4 Congress 🇮🇳 (@All4Congress) August 9, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery Meghwal ji and next time think twice before speaking on false propaganda like #bhabhijipapad
What goes around comes around. https://t.co/vb6IeGPjXj
— Maanmohan Singh Pahujaa (@msgpahujaa) August 8, 2020
