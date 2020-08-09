ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 9, 2020
ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಮೇಘವಾಲ್‌ಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಮೇಘವಾಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸಂಸದೀಯ ವ್ಯವಹಾರಗಳ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿರುವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಂಡು ಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ಶನಿವಾರ ಎರಡನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಿದಾಗ ರೋಗ ದೃಢ ಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ನಾನು ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಬಂದಿರುವವರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕಾಳಜಿ ವಹಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಸಚಿವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸಚಿವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಕೈಲಾಸ್‌ ಚೌಧರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್‌-19 ದೃಢ

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆದ #bhabhijipapad

ಸಚಿವ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದು ಸುದ್ದಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #bhabhijipapad ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಬಾಬಿಜಿ ಪಾಪಡ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೊಸ ಬ್ರಾಂಡ್‌ನ ಪಾಪಡ್‌ನ್ನು ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ್ದ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ರಾಮ್, ಕೋವಿಡ್ -19 ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ದೇಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕಾಯ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾಗಲು ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುವ ಗುಣವನ್ನು ಈ ಪಾಪಡ್ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಾದಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಕೋವಿಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡಲು ತಾಕತ್ತು ಇರುವ ಪಾಪಡ್ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ ಸಚಿವರಿಗೇ ಈಗ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Covid-19
Coronavirus

