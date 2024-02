VIDEO | BJP leader and LoP in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) and other party leaders stage a protest in Dhamakhali, North 24 Parganas district, after being stopped from visiting #Sandeshkhali.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/XBt9dtAUk0