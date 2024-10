ಉದ್ಯೋಗಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಭೂಮಿ ಹಗರಣ: ಲಾಲು, ಪುತ್ರರಿಗೆ ಜಾಮೀನು ನೀಡಿದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಕೋರ್ಟ್

#WATCH | Land for job money laundering case: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi grants bail to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav on a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh each. Next hearing on October 25.



Tejashwi Yadav says, "They keep indulging in political… pic.twitter.com/B2xZFfgR5B