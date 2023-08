ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ₹ 6,366 ಕೋಟಿ ನರೇಗಾ ವೇತನ ಬಾಕಿ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ: ಖರ್ಗೆ ಆರೋಪ

On this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Govt enacted MGNREGA to ensure ‘Right to Work’ to crores of people.



Even though Modi Govt has cut MGNREGA’s budget by 33%, this year and it owes ₹6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 States and Union Territories, yet this flagship programme… pic.twitter.com/65Aqd3D9Rs