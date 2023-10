#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor and flag off RapidX train - 'NaMo Bharat' - connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot later this morning.



Visuals from Duhai RRTS station. pic.twitter.com/nrMlFARxIZ