#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool & Jazim Farooq @ Abrar of #terror outfit LeT. #Terrorist Abrar was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Jj0Bxb49dG