ಮೂರು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಪ್ರವಾಸದ ಬಳಿಕ ತವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ಬೆಳೆಸಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

In Georgetown, Guyana, paid tributes to the Arya Samaj monument. Their role in preserving our culture in Guyana is indeed commendable. This is also a very special year because we are marking the 200th Jayanti of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. pic.twitter.com/rDzc7wLCUX
Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Georgetown, Guyana. His timeless values give strength and hope to the entire humankind. His thoughts provide many solutions towards making our planet better and more sustainable. pic.twitter.com/xA0NqiLpGq