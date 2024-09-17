ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 17 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2024
ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ BAPS ಸ್ವಾಮಿನಾರಾಯಣ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನ ಧ್ವಂಸ: ಘಟನೆ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 17 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 3:15 IST
Last Updated : 17 ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 3:15 IST
ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ (ಅಮೆರಿಕ): ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‌ನ ಮೆಲ್ವಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಬಿಎಪಿಎಸ್ ಸ್ವಾಮಿನಾರಾಯಣ ದೇವಾಲಯದ ಮೇಲೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುವ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳು ದೇಗುಲವನ್ನು ಧ್ವಂಸಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕೃತ್ಯವನ್ನು ಭಾರತ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದೆ.

ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಕಾನ್ಸುಲೆಟ್ ಜನರಲ್, 'ಇದು ಸ್ವೀಕಾರಾರ್ಹವಲ್ಲ, ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತ್ವರಿತ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿರುವುದಾಗಿ' ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‌ನ ಮೆಲ್ವಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಬಿಎಪಿಎಸ್ ಸ್ವಾಮಿನಾರಾಯಣ ದೇವಾಲಯದ ವಿಧ್ವಂಸಕ ಕೃತ್ಯವು ಖಂಡನೀಯ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣರಾದವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತ್ವರಿತ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

