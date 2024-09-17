ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ (ಅಮೆರಿಕ): ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ನ ಮೆಲ್ವಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಬಿಎಪಿಎಸ್ ಸ್ವಾಮಿನಾರಾಯಣ ದೇವಾಲಯದ ಮೇಲೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುವ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳು ದೇಗುಲವನ್ನು ಧ್ವಂಸಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕೃತ್ಯವನ್ನು ಭಾರತ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದೆ.
The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.…— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) September 16, 2024
ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಕಾನ್ಸುಲೆಟ್ ಜನರಲ್, 'ಇದು ಸ್ವೀಕಾರಾರ್ಹವಲ್ಲ, ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತ್ವರಿತ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿರುವುದಾಗಿ' ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov must investigate this attack on the @BAPS Hindu temple in Melville, NY shared by @OnTheNewsBeat after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend.— Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) September 16, 2024
ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ನ ಮೆಲ್ವಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಬಿಎಪಿಎಸ್ ಸ್ವಾಮಿನಾರಾಯಣ ದೇವಾಲಯದ ವಿಧ್ವಂಸಕ ಕೃತ್ಯವು ಖಂಡನೀಯ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣರಾದವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತ್ವರಿತ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Deeply saddened by the desecration of our BAPS Mandir in Melville, NY, an act aimed at inciting hatred against Hindus. Today, local, state & federal leaders gathered to promote peace, respect & unity. Guided by our faith, we stand united against hate with compassion & solidarity. pic.twitter.com/ERvM1m1AZF— BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) September 16, 2024
