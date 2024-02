ರಣಜಿ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ ಕ್ವಾರ್ಟರ್‌ ಫೈನಲ್: ವಿದರ್ಭ ಎದುರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಸೋಲು

𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐡𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬! 🙌🙌



A fantastic win for the Akshay Wadkar-led side as they beat Karnataka by 127 runs. 👌👌



4️⃣ wickets each for A Sarvate & H Dubey@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #VIDvKAR | #QF1



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/H9HIDoYq2C pic.twitter.com/qk4KGZvfpr