ಶನಿವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 7, 2021
ಪದಕ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದರೂ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹೃದಯ ಗೆದ್ದ ಅದಿತಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

Updated:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಗಾಲ್ಫ್ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಅದಿತಿ ಅಶೋಕ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದಿವೆ. 

ಪದಕ ವಂಚಿತವಾದರೂ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅದಿತಿ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಗಳಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ ಗಾಲ್ಫ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಪರ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ ಹಿರಿಮೆಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಅದಿತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

 

 

 

Aditi Ashok
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
Golf

