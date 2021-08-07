ಪದಕ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿದರೂ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹೃದಯ ಗೆದ್ದ ಅದಿತಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಗಾಲ್ಫ್ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಅದಿತಿ ಅಶೋಕ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

ಪದಕ ವಂಚಿತವಾದರೂ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅದಿತಿ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಗಳಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ ಗಾಲ್ಫ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಪರ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ ಹಿರಿಮೆಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಅದಿತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

She stormed the fortress of Golf and put India in the reckoning…Thank you for making us a force in the game’s future, #AditiAshok 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AiX04rJL8g — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

#AditiAshok played really well. Missed the medal by whiskers and finished 4th in #olympics. And guess who is her caddie, her mother. That is the kind of support our sportspersons need. pic.twitter.com/ChyD0FwWdt — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) August 7, 2021

Well done #AditiAshok. So near and yet so far but that is part of the emotion and learning in sport. You will become a better player for this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021

#aditiashok put up a wonderful performance today . Missed a medal by a whisker . She made people take notice of golf in our country over the past 4 days . Hope this inspires many children to take up golf . pic.twitter.com/to0H5Rj2ID — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2021