ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿಗೆ ಮಥುರಾ ಶೃಂಗಾರ; ಬಗೆ ಬಗೆಯ ಕೃಷ್ಣ

7

ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿಗೆ ಮಥುರಾ ಶೃಂಗಾರ; ಬಗೆ ಬಗೆಯ ಕೃಷ್ಣ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ಮಥುರಾ: ಗೋಕುಲಾಷ್ಟಮಿ ಅಥವಾ ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿಯನ್ನು ದೇಶದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಇನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಜನ್ಮ ಸ್ಥಳ ಮಥುರಾ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿ ಆಚರಣೆಗೆ ಸಕಲ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ಸಿದ್ಧಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಯಮುನಾ ನದಿ ತಟದಲ್ಲಿನ ಮಥುರಾದ ವೃಂದಾವನದಲ್ಲಿನ ಘಟ್ಟಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಮಾರಕಗಳನ್ನ ವಿದ್ಯುದ್‌ದೀಪಗಳಿಂದ ಅಲಂಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.


ಮಥುರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್‌ ದೀಪಗಳಿಂದ ಅಲಂಕೃತಗೊಂಡ ವೃಂದಾವನ


ಮಥುರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್‌ ದೀಪಗಳಿಂದ ಅಲಂಕೃತಗೊಂಡ ವೃಂದಾವನ

ಇತ್ತ ಜನ್ಮಷ್ಟಮಿಗೆ ಶುಭಕೋರಿ, ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣನ ವಿವಿಧ ವೇಷ, ಭೂಷಣಗಳ ಹಾಗೂ ಮನಮೋಹಕ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿವೆ. 

ಒಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಳಲು ಹಿಡಿದ ಕೃಷ್ಣ, ಮತ್ತೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಣ್ಣೆ ತಿಂದು ಬಾಯಿಗೆಲ್ಲ ಬೆಣ್ಣೆ ಮೆತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿರಿವ ಬಾಲ ಕೃಷ್ಣ, ಗೋಪಾಲಕ ನಾಗಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣ... ಹೀಗೆ ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವು ರೂಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಗುವ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನೊಳಗೊಂಡ ಟ್ವಿಟ್‌, ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಕರು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆವ ಕೆಲವು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ.
 

Tags: 
Mathura
Vrindavan
Janmasthami

ಬರಹ ಇಷ್ಟವಾಯಿತೆ?

  • 0

    Happy

  • 0

    Amused

  • 0

    Sad

  • 0

    Frustrated

  • 0

    Angry

Comments:

0 comments
View All

Write the first review for this !
ಫ್ಲೆಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನಾಗಿ ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಸಿಎಂ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್‌ ರಾವ್‌!
ಫ್ಲೆಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನಾಗಿ ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಸಿಎಂ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್‌ ರಾವ್‌!
ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ವಿಸರ್ಜನೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ
ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ವಿಸರ್ಜನೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ
ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ: ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳದೆ ಉಳಿದದ್ದು
ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ: ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳದೆ ಉಳಿದದ್ದು