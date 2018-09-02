ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿಗೆ ಮಥುರಾ ಶೃಂಗಾರ; ಬಗೆ ಬಗೆಯ ಕೃಷ್ಣ
ಮಥುರಾ: ಗೋಕುಲಾಷ್ಟಮಿ ಅಥವಾ ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿಯನ್ನು ದೇಶದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಇನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಜನ್ಮ ಸ್ಥಳ ಮಥುರಾ ಜನ್ಮಾಷ್ಟಮಿ ಆಚರಣೆಗೆ ಸಕಲ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ಸಿದ್ಧಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಯಮುನಾ ನದಿ ತಟದಲ್ಲಿನ ಮಥುರಾದ ವೃಂದಾವನದಲ್ಲಿನ ಘಟ್ಟಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಮಾರಕಗಳನ್ನ ವಿದ್ಯುದ್ದೀಪಗಳಿಂದ ಅಲಂಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಇತ್ತ ಜನ್ಮಷ್ಟಮಿಗೆ ಶುಭಕೋರಿ, ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣನ ವಿವಿಧ ವೇಷ, ಭೂಷಣಗಳ ಹಾಗೂ ಮನಮೋಹಕ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿವೆ.
ಒಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಳಲು ಹಿಡಿದ ಕೃಷ್ಣ, ಮತ್ತೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಣ್ಣೆ ತಿಂದು ಬಾಯಿಗೆಲ್ಲ ಬೆಣ್ಣೆ ಮೆತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿರಿವ ಬಾಲ ಕೃಷ್ಣ, ಗೋಪಾಲಕ ನಾಗಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣ... ಹೀಗೆ ಹತ್ತು ಹಲವು ರೂಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಗುವ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನೊಳಗೊಂಡ ಟ್ವಿಟ್, ಪೋಸ್ಟರ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಕರು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆವ ಕೆಲವು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ.
My Warm Greetings to everyone on the occasion of #Janmasthami.
May Lord Krishna Steal All Your Tensions and Worries On This Janmashtami And Give You All The Love ,Peace & Happiness.#HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/gUYKLbAioa
— Amiya Ranjan Das (@amiyabbr) September 2, 2018
#Janamasthami2018 #Janmasthami
Relive the story of Lord Krishna’s birth https://t.co/GR8kHzy5ta pic.twitter.com/w3yfgXGFWD
— DNA (@dna) August 28, 2018
The altar on the eve of Janmasthami day. Flowers, fruits and even fountains in the corner. Jai! #Janmasthami #Janmastami pic.twitter.com/YVpVE4w9ib
— Krishna Kumar Dasa (@krishnakdasa) September 2, 2018
