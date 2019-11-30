ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 1, 2019
23 °C
Weather Report
ಪ್ರಜಾಮತಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಆರೋಗ್ಯಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧರಾಜಕಾರಣಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕವಾಚಕರವಾಣಿಸುದೀರ್ಘ ಬರಹಹೊಸ ರುಚಿ

ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವರೆಗೆ 27.41% ಮತದಾನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ರಾಂಚಿ (ಪಿಟಿಐ): ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಶನಿವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಯಿತು.

ಆರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 13 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಚಿವರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಘಟಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿರುವ 189 ಮಂದಿಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯವನ್ನು 18,01,356 ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 37,83,055 ಜನರು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಛಾತ್ರಾ, ಗುಮ್ಲಾ, ಬಿಷುಣ್ ಪುರ್, ಲೊಹರ್ ದಾಗ, ಮಾನಿಕಾ, ಲತೇಹಾರ್, ಪಾನ್ಕಿ, ದಾಲ್ಟೊನ್ ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಶ್ರಾಮ್ ಪುರ್, ಛಾತರೊರ್, ಹುಸೈನಾಬಾದ್, ಗರ್ಹ್ವಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಭವಾನಾಥ್ ಪುರ್‌ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ 3,906 ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗಳನ್ನು ತೆರೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 11 ಗಂಟೆ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ 27.41% ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಆಯೋಗ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ. 

ಸೇತುವೆ ಸ್ಫೋಟಿಸಿದ ನಕ್ಸಲರು

ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವಾಗಲೇ ನಕ್ಸಲರು ಗುಮ್ಲಾ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇತುವೆಯೊಂದನ್ನು ಸ್ಫೋಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ರಾಣಪಾಯ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದರಿಂದ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೂ ತೊಂದರೆಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಶಶಿ ರಂಜನ್‌ ಅವರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

Jharkhand
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019
voting
Politics
ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ (+)

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ
ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ
ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಕಲಾಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಲಾಹಲ
 