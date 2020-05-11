ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಹೃದ್ರೋಗ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಮಾಜಿ ಪ‍್ರಧಾನಿ ಮನಮೋಹನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭಾನುವಾರ ಅಖಿಲ ಭಾರತ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಗಳ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ (ಏಮ್ಸ್‌) ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining about chest pain (File pic) pic.twitter.com/a38ajJDNQP

87 ವರ್ಷದ ಅವರನ್ನು ರಾತ್ರಿ 8.45ಕ್ಕೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಹೃದ್ರೋಗ ತಜ್ಞ ಡಾ. ನಿತೀಶ್‌ ನಾಯ್ಕ್‌ ಅವರು ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆ 2009ರಲ್ಲಿ ಹೃದಯದ ಬೈಪಾಸ್‌ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಆಗಿತ್ತು.

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡರಾಗಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಸದ್ಯ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2004ರಿಂದ 2014ರ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

We all pray for speedy recovery of our great Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.

My sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of #ManmohanSingh ji, the humble, intelligent, scholar, true gentleman and one of the best PM.

Saw the news of Dr. #ManmohanSingh ji being admitted to hospital.

We pray for a speedy recovery of Dr#ManmohanSingh, a true scholar and the finest economist of our country. He has been one of India's most committed PMs.

Now is the time when we need your guidance to help us steer clear of this catastrophe. Our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/5iRq67NCCk

— Youth Congress (@IYC) May 10, 2020