ಮನಮೋಹನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಏಮ್ಸ್‌ಗೆ ದಾಖಲು

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಹೃದ್ರೋಗ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಮಾಜಿ ಪ‍್ರಧಾನಿ ಮನಮೋಹನ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭಾನುವಾರ ಅಖಿಲ ಭಾರತ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಗಳ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ (ಏಮ್ಸ್‌) ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

87 ವರ್ಷದ ಅವರನ್ನು ರಾತ್ರಿ 8.45ಕ್ಕೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಹೃದ್ರೋಗ ತಜ್ಞ ಡಾ. ನಿತೀಶ್‌ ನಾಯ್ಕ್‌ ಅವರು ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆ 2009ರಲ್ಲಿ ಹೃದಯದ ಬೈಪಾಸ್‌ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಆಗಿತ್ತು.

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡರಾಗಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಸದ್ಯ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2004ರಿಂದ 2014ರ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

