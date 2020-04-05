ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 5, 2020
19 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಆರೋಗ್ಯಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧರಾಜಕಾರಣಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕವಾಚಕರವಾಣಿಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿಸುಧಾಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು

ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು ದೀಪ ಬೆಳಗಿದ ಜನತೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

lamp

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು ದೇಶದ ಜನತೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ 9 ನಿಮಿಷ ದೀಪ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮನೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ವಿಚ್ ಆಫ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮೊಂಬತ್ತಿ, ದೀಪಗಳನ್ನು ಬೆಳಗುವುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಜನರು ಪಟಾಕಿ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ, ಶಂಖ, ಗಂಟೆ ಬಾರಿಸಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9mintues #9MinutesForIndia #9baje9minute  ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದು  ಖ್ಯಾತ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರು, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಟರು ಮತ್ತು ಗಣ್ಯರು ದೀಪ ಹಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿರುವ ಫೋಟೊಗಳನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ (+)

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿ
ಬೀದರ್
ಬೀದರ್
ಬೀದರ್
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ವಿಜಯಪುರ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗಂಭೀರ ವಿಚಾರಗಳ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾವ: ಸಿಎಂಗೆ ಎಚ್‌.ಕೆ.ಪಾಟೀಲ ಪತ್ರ
ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊರೊನಾ: ಸೋಂಕು ತಗುಲಿದವರಲ್ಲಿ 21 ರಿಂದ 40 ವರ್ಷದವರೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚು
ಪುಣೆ: ಭಾನುವಾರ ಒಂದೇ ದಿನ ಇಬ್ಬರು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳು ಕೊರೊನಾಗೆ ಬಲಿ
ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ ಗಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇನೆ ಗುಂಡಿಗೆ 9 ಮಂದಿ ಉಗ್ರರು ಬಲಿ
ಪಂಚಕುಲ ಲಾಕ್ ಡೌನ್: ಮನೆಗೆ 'Help us' ಬೋರ್ಡ್, ಕೂಲಿಕಾರನಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮೊರೆ
ಮಾಸ್ಕು ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ, Distance ಬಂಗಾರ: ಕೊರೊನಾ ಕಾಲದ ಗಾದೆಗಳು
ಕಾನ್ಪುರ: ಲಾಕ್‌‌ಡೌನ್ ಕಾರಣ ಶುದ್ಧಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗಂಗಾ ನದಿ ನೀರು
ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ: ಅನ್ಯಧರ್ಮ ಕಾರಣ ಗರ್ಭಿಣಿಗೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ
ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ: ಡ್ರೋನ್ ಕ್ಯಾಮರಾ ಬಳಸಿ ಲಾಕ್ ಡೌನ್ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸುವವರ ಬಂಧನ
ವಾಹನದಲ್ಲೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ, ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್‌ಫೋನಲ್ಲೇ ಉಪಚರಿಸಿ
ಪಂಜಾಬ್: ಕೊರೊನಾ ಖರ್ಚಿಗೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಹಣ, ಬೇರೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳ ಖರ್ಚಿಗೆ ಕತ್ತರಿ
ತಬ್ಲಿಗಿ ಜಮಾತ್: ಸದಸ್ಯರು, ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ 22 ಸಾವಿರ ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್
 