ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು ದೀಪ ಬೆಳಗಿದ ಜನತೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು ದೇಶದ ಜನತೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ 9 ನಿಮಿಷ ದೀಪ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮನೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ವಿಚ್ ಆಫ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮೊಂಬತ್ತಿ, ದೀಪಗಳನ್ನು ಬೆಳಗುವುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಜನರು ಪಟಾಕಿ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ, ಶಂಖ, ಗಂಟೆ ಬಾರಿಸಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9mintues #9MinutesForIndia #9baje9minute ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದು ಖ್ಯಾತ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರು, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಟರು ಮತ್ತು ಗಣ್ಯರು ದೀಪ ಹಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿರುವ ಫೋಟೊಗಳನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7

Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas!😇 And prayed for victory against Corona Virus. #9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz

#Kerala joins the Nation in this movement of illuminating Diyas to express solidarity with people across the globe. #COVID19

Today India showed the power of unity, Let’s pray to stand united during Corona virus in India, Together we can fight all the negativity that’s coming our way.

A pic with my family at my residence.#9बजे9मिनट #9baje9minute #9PM9minute pic.twitter.com/HfQIY1kBaf

