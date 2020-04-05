ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು ದೀಪ ಬೆಳಗಿದ ಜನತೆ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಕರೆಗೆ ಓಗೊಟ್ಟು ದೇಶದ ಜನತೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ 9 ನಿಮಿಷ ದೀಪ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮನೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ವಿಚ್ ಆಫ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮೊಂಬತ್ತಿ, ದೀಪಗಳನ್ನು ಬೆಳಗುವುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಜನರು ಪಟಾಕಿ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ, ಶಂಖ, ಗಂಟೆ ಬಾರಿಸಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9mintues #9MinutesForIndia #9baje9minute ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ಗಳು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದು ಖ್ಯಾತ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರು, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಟರು ಮತ್ತು ಗಣ್ಯರು ದೀಪ ಹಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿರುವ ಫೋಟೊಗಳನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#9Baje9Minute
Today experienced “Spiritual & Internal Strength” of India. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/B46tmxLyRA
— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) April 5, 2020
Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020
Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas!😇 And prayed for victory against Corona Virus.#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2020
#Kerala joins the Nation in this movement of illuminating Diyas to express solidarity with people across the globe. #COVID19
#9baje9mintues #9pm9minutes #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/QMHgZvXIu3
— PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 5, 2020
Today India showed the power of unity, Let’s pray to stand united during Corona virus in India, Together we can fight all the negativity that’s coming our way.
A pic with my family at my residence.#9बजे9मिनट #9baje9minute #9PM9minute pic.twitter.com/HfQIY1kBaf
— Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) April 5, 2020
In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon.
Om Shantih Shantih Shantih#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Q32a1cZRpa
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2020
