ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಯೋಧರಿಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

Modi

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೋವಿಡ್ -19 ರೋಗದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ನರ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ  ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ದಿನದ ಸಂದೇಶ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ದಿನವಾದ ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗಿರುವವರ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುವುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ  ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಧೈರ್ಯದಿಂದ ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ವೈದ್ಯರು, ನರ್ಸ್, ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಹೇಳೋಣ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೊರೊನಾವೈರಸ್ ಸೋಂಕು ಹರಡದಂತೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದನ್ನು ರೂಢಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋಣ. ಇದು ನಮ್ಮ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರರ ಜೀವವನ್ನೂ ಕಾಪಾಡುತ್ತದೆ. ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗಮನ ಹರಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕೂ ಈ ದಿನ ಪ್ರೇರಣೆಯಾಗಲಿ. ಇದು ನಮ್ಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸುಧಾರಣೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ.
 

Narendra Modi
Covid-19
Coronavirus

