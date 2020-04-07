ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಯೋಧರಿಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೋವಿಡ್ -19 ರೋಗದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ನರ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ದಿನದ ಸಂದೇಶ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ವಿಶ್ವ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ದಿನವಾದ ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗಿರುವವರ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುವುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಧೈರ್ಯದಿಂದ ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ವೈದ್ಯರು, ನರ್ಸ್, ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಹೇಳೋಣ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020