ಪೌರತ್ವ (ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ) ಮಸೂದೆಗೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಅಂಕಿತ

ಪಿಟಿಐ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪೌರತ್ವ (ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ) ಮಸೂದೆಗೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಅವರು ಗುರುವಾರ ಅಂಕಿತ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಮಸೂದೆಯು ಕಾಯ್ದೆ ರೂಪ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿತು. 

ಗೆಜೆಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯಾದ ನಂತರಮ, ನೂತನ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಬರಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.

ಈ ಮಸೂದೆಯು ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಅಂಗೀಕಾರಗೊಂಡಿತ್ತು. 

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship (Amendment) Act
President Ram Nath Kovind
