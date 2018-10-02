ಗಾಂಧೀಜಿ ಜಯಂತಿ: ರಾಜ್ಘಾಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪಿತನಿಗೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಪುಷ್ಪ ನಮನ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪಿತ ಮಹಾತ್ಮ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರ 150ನೇ ಜನ್ಮ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.
ಗಾಂಧಿ ಜಯಂತಿ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ರಾಜ್ಘಾಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಅವರ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್, ಉಪ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ಪುಷ್ಪ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/l2kk3bHeGf
— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018
ಇದೇ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಲಾಲ್ ಬಹುದ್ದೂರ್ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿ ಅವರು ಜನ್ಮ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ವಿಜಯ್ಘಾಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಅವರ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ಪುಷ್ಪ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji epitomised strength and simplicity. He led India at a crucial time and worked hard to make our nation more prosperous.
Today, on his Jayanti I paid tributes to Shastri Ji at Vijay Ghat. pic.twitter.com/oTie1KJ370
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018
The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place.
Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat this morning. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/Ot3kBDVLiv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018
