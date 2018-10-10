ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪುಸ್ತಕ, ತರೂರ್ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪಾಂಡಿತ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಸ್ತು ಬಿದ್ದ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನೇತಾರ ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್ ಬುಧವಾರ ಹೊಸತೊಂದು ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪದವನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಿದ್ದು, ಆ ಪದದ ಅರ್ಥ ಏನು ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಹುಡುಕಲು ಜನರು ಗೂಗಲ್ ಮೊರೆ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬರೆದಿರುವ ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್, ಈ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಾನು THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER ಎಂಬ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅನುಪಯುಕ್ತ ವಿಷಯಗಳಿಂದ ಹೊರತಾಗಿರುವ 400 ಪುಟದ ಪುಸ್ತಕವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018
ಆದರೆ ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ floccinaucinihilipilification ಎಂಬ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪದ ಏನೆಂಬುದು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನವರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೆಲವರು ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್ ಅವರಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಪದದ ಅರ್ಥ ಕೇಳಿದರೆ ಇನ್ನು ಕೆಲವರು ಗೂಗಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಡುಕಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಏನಿದು floccinaucinihilipilification?
ಈ ಪದಕ್ಕೆ ಆಕ್ಸ್ ಫರ್ಡ್ ನಿಘಂಟುನಲ್ಲಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಅರ್ಥ the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.
ಈ ಪದವನ್ನು 2012ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷ್ ಪಾರ್ಲಿಮೆಂಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜಕೋಬ್ ರೀಸ್ ಮೋಗ್ ಬಳಸಿದ್ದರು.
floccinaucinihilipilification ಎಂಬ ಪದದ ಅರ್ಥ ಏನು ಎಂಬುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಅದನ್ನು ಉಚ್ಛರಿಸುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನೂ ಜನರೂ ಗೂಗಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಉಚ್ಛರಿಸುವುದು ಹೀಗೆ: flok-si-naw-si-ni-hi-li-pi-li-cay-shun
ಗೂಗಲ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಇದೆ
ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ
Let's exercise "floccinaucinihilipilification" by ignoring #KasautiiZindagiiKay haters 😂😂😂#ParthSamthaan #EricaFernandes#AnuraagBasu #PrernaSharma pic.twitter.com/S9GAv9c9ys
— parthian007 (@parthian007) October 10, 2018
Haha.
So clever! The word 'floccinaucinihilipilification' would create all the buzz abt the book.
— Raghavendra Moxit (@rmoxit3) October 10, 2018
#floccinaucinihilipilification
Forget about it's meaning, I'm just not able to read it in one shot..!😐#ShashiTharoor
— Ravindra (@Me_Ravindra) October 10, 2018
Shashi Tharoor used the second longest 29 letter word to describe PM Modi Ji. "floccinaucinihilipilification" Meaning The action or habit of estimating something as worthless.
— Chada Srujan Reddy (@Srujan_TRS) October 10, 2018
Indian Parents have 'floccinaucinihilipilification' for their Kids!@ShashiTharoor #tonguetwister
— Ankit Gupta (@_flying_trinity) October 10, 2018
New password for online banking “floccinaucinihilipilification” 😝 https://t.co/7Cg2Jetr02
— Jason D'Mello (@TheJasonDMello) October 10, 2018
floccinaucinihilipilification@ShashiTharoor
Even google failed to translate to malayalam. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/YLd4iymeua
— Sijo Joy (@JoySijo999) October 10, 2018
This man ruins my self confidence everyday. FLOCCINAUCINIHILIPILIFICATION???!!!!! F*** me dead, I'm going back to School!! https://t.co/u48X21tCOE
— Vrat (@vratbaghel) October 10, 2018
ಬರಹ ಇಷ್ಟವಾಯಿತೆ?
3
0
1
0
0
0 comments
View All