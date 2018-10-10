ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪುಸ್ತಕ, ತರೂರ್ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪಾಂಡಿತ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಸ್ತು ಬಿದ್ದ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನೇತಾರ ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್ ಬುಧವಾರ ಹೊಸತೊಂದು ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪದವನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಿದ್ದು, ಆ ಪದದ ಅರ್ಥ ಏನು ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಹುಡುಕಲು ಜನರು ಗೂಗಲ್ ಮೊರೆ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬರೆದಿರುವ ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್, ಈ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಾನು THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER ಎಂಬ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅನುಪಯುಕ್ತ ವಿಷಯಗಳಿಂದ ಹೊರತಾಗಿರುವ 400 ಪುಟದ ಪುಸ್ತಕವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಆದರೆ ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ  floccinaucinihilipilification ಎಂಬ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪದ ಏನೆಂಬುದು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನವರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೆಲವರು ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್ ಅವರಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಪದದ ಅರ್ಥ ಕೇಳಿದರೆ ಇನ್ನು ಕೆಲವರು ಗೂಗಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಡುಕಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಏನಿದು floccinaucinihilipilification?
 ಈ ಪದಕ್ಕೆ ಆಕ್ಸ್ ಫರ್ಡ್ ನಿಘಂಟುನಲ್ಲಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಅರ್ಥ the action or habit of estimating something as worthless. 
ಈ ಪದವನ್ನು 2012ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷ್ ಪಾರ್ಲಿಮೆಂಟ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜಕೋಬ್ ರೀಸ್ ಮೋಗ್ ಬಳಸಿದ್ದರು.

 floccinaucinihilipilification ಎಂಬ ಪದದ ಅರ್ಥ ಏನು ಎಂಬುದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಅದನ್ನು ಉಚ್ಛರಿಸುವುದು ಹೇಗೆ  ಎಂಬುದನ್ನೂ ಜನರೂ ಗೂಗಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಉಚ್ಛರಿಸುವುದು ಹೀಗೆ: flok-si-naw-si-ni-hi-li-pi-li-cay-shun 

ಗೂಗಲ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಇದೆ

 


ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ
 

