ಶ್ರೀನಗರ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮೀಸಲು ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ ಪಡೆಯ (ಸಿಆರ್‌ಪಿಎಫ್‌) ಇಬ್ಬರು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವೀಸ್‌ ರೈಫಲ್‌ನಿಂದ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೊದಲ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಸಿಆರ್‌ಪಿಎಫ್‌ನ ಸಬ್‌ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಪೆಕ್ಟರ್ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಅನಂತನಾಗ್‌ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಮಟ್ಟನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮೃತರನ್ನು ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಜೈಸಲ್ಮೇರ್‌ನ ಫತಾ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

‘ನನಗೆ ಹೆದರಿಕೆ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದೆ, ನನಗೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಇರಬಹುದು’ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಸಾವಿಗೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಮರಣಪತ್ರ ಬರೆದಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇವರ ದೇಹದ ಮಾದರಿಯನ್ನು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಇತ್ತೇ ಎಂಬುದು ವರದಿ ಬಂದ ನಂತರವೇ ತಿಳಿಯಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಠಾಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಅಕುರಾ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದ ಸಹಾಯಕ ಸಬ್‌ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಪೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸಿಆರ್‌ಪಿಎಫ್‌ನ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಜುಲ್ಫೀಕರ್‌ ಹಾಸನ್, ಈ ಇಬ್ಬರೂ ಇಂತಹ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬರಲು ಏನು ಕಾರಣ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಯುವ ಯತ್ನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

Zulfikar Majid



Srinagar, May 12 (DHNS): Two paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers committed suicide after shooting themselves with their service riffles in Kashmir on Tuesday.



In the first incident, a CRPF sub-inspector Tuesday committed suicide after shooting himself with his service riffle at Mattan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.



The deceased, identified as Fatah Singh of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan had reportedly left behind a suicide note that read: “I am afraid, I may have Corona.”



Station House Officer (SHO) Akura, Mattan police station Jazib Ahmed said that they have followed the COVID-19 protocol while dealing with the body of the CRPF sub inspector. “His samples have been taken and post mortem conducted. Only results would confirm whether he was a COVID positive,” he said.



CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh said the officer had returned to his unit after performing day long duty. “As such, there is no evidence that he had caught COVID. Let’s wait for the final report. Details will be shared with the media,” Singh said.



Hours after the first incident, an assistant-sub-inspector of the CRPF posted in Srinagar committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service riffle.



Special Director General of CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan said they were trying to find out the reason as to why the two boys took this extreme step.



Suicides and fratricide incidents are not uncommon among the CRPF and the army personnel deployed in Kashmir. In 2006, recognising the rising fratricide and suicide cases among the armed forces, the then defence minister had constituted an expert group of psychiatrists under the Defence Institute of Psychological Research in order to suggest remedial measures to prevent suicide and fratricide incidents.



Over the last decade, incidents of fratricide have reportedly reduced in the army as the force has taken measures to address the issue.