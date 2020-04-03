ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 3, 2020
ಕೃಷಿ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಜನರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳತ್ತ ಗಮನ ಹರಿಸಲು ಮೋದಿಗೆ ದೇವೇಗೌಡ ಮನವಿ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಮತ್ತು ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಆಲೋಚನೆಯನ್ನು ನಾನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಇದರ ಜತೆಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್  -19 ರೋಗ ಪತ್ತೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಾಡುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದೆ. ತಪಾಸಣೆ ಜಾಸ್ತಿಯಾದರೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಐಸೋಲೇಷನ್ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ರೋಗಿಗಳು  ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುವುದನ್ನು ತಡೆಯಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ವರಿಷ್ಠ ಎಚ್.ಡಿ. ದೇವೇಗೌಡ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರು ಈ ಸಂದಿಗ್ಧ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೃಷಿ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳಿಗೂ ತೊಂದರೆಯಾಗದಂತೆ ನಾವು ನೋಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಿದೆ. ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಬೇಗನೆ ಕೊಳೆತು ಹೋಗುವ ಕೃಷಿ ಉತ್ಪನ್ನಗಳಿಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾದ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆ ಸಿಗುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು. ಹಾಗಾದರೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಈ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಪಿಡುಗು ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದು ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರ ಕಷ್ಟಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದು, ದಿನಗೂಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರು ಮತ್ತು  ಮಧ್ಯಮವರ್ಗದವರ ಉಳಿತಾಯದ ಹಣ ದಿನದಿಂದ ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ  ಕ್ಷೀಣಿಸುತ್ತಾ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅವರವರ ಉಳಿವಿಗಾಗಿ  ಬೇಕಾಗಿರುವ ವಸ್ತುಗಳನ್ನು ಪೂರೈಸಲು ಕೆಲವರಿಗೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ. ಈ ವಿಷಯಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯವರು ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

