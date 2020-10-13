ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ, ಪರ ವಿರೋಧ ಚರ್ಚೆ: ಜಾಹೀರಾತು ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಡಿಲೀಟ್
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: 'ಏಕತ್ವಂ' ಶೀರ್ಷಿಕೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಜಾಹೀರಾತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪರ ವಿರೋಧ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಾಕಿದ್ದು, ಆಭರಣ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ತನಿಷ್ಕ್ ಜಾಹೀರಾತನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದಿದೆ.
ಜಾಹೀರಾತು ವಿಡಿಯೊ ನೋಡಿರುವ ಹಲವು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು 'ಲವ್ ಜಿಹಾದ್' ಪ್ರಚುರ ಪಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಏಕತೆ' ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಆಧರಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿರುವ ಆಭರಣದ ಜಾಹೀರಾತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಕುಟುಂಬದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಹಿಂದೂ ಮಹಿಳೆಗೆ ಸೀಮಂತ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ ಆಯೋಜಿಸುವ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳಿವೆ. ಇಡೀ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಿಂದೂ ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯದಂತೆ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಮಹಿಳೆಗೆ ಸಂತಸ ನೀಡುವ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿರುವುದನ್ನು ವಿಡಿಯೊದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ.
ಆದರೆ, ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಇಂಥ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿರುವ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನೇ ನಿಷೇಧಿಸುವಂತೆ ಅಭಿಯಾನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹಲವು ಜನರು, ಏಕತೆಯನ್ನು ಸಾರುವ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯನ್ನೂ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಒಂದೇ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗೆ ಎರಡೂ ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳು ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುವ ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಮಾಡುವವರಿಂದ ಹಲವು ರೀತಿಯ ಟೀಕೆಗಳು ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಂಡಿವೆ.
ಎರಡು ಭಿನ್ನ ಧರ್ಮಗಳು, ಆಚರಣೆಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಬೆಸೆದಿರುವುದು ವಿಡಿಯೊದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಹೆಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ, ಯುಟ್ಯೂಬ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲ ವೇದಿಕೆಗಳಿಂದ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ವಿಡಿಯೊ ತೆಗೆದು ಹಾಕಿದೆ.
ಜಾಹೀರಾತು ಹಿಂಪಡೆಯುವಂತೆ ನಡೆಸಿರುವ ಅಭಿಯಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡ ಶಶಿ ತರೂರ್ ಖಾರವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಭಿಯಾನ ನಡೆಸಿದವರನ್ನು 'ಹಿಂದುತ್ವ ಮತಾಂಧರು' ಎಂದು ಕರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020
'ಹಿಂದೂ ಸೊಸೆಯೇ ಏಕೆ ಕಾಣುತ್ತಾಳೆ....ಏಕೆ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಸಮುದಾಯದ ಸೊಸೆಯನ್ನು ತೋರಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ...', 'ಈ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ತೆಗೆದು ಹಾಕಿರುವುದು ಬೇಸರದ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಅದರ ಬದಲು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಅಂತರ್ಜಾತಿ, ಅಂತರ್ ಧರ್ಮೀಯ ವಿಷಯಾಧಾರಿತ ಜಾಹೀರಾತುಗಳನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಬೇಕಿತ್ತು. ಟ್ರೋಲ್ಗಳು ಸಮರ್ಥನೀಯವಲ್ಲ', 'ಲವ್ ಜಿಹಾದ್ನಂತದ್ದು ಏನಿದೆ ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ?'–ಹೀಗೆ ಹಲವು ಬಗೆಯ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ.
Why are you showing a Hindu "daughter in law" to a muslim family and glorifying it?
Why dont you show a Muslim daughter in law in your ads with a Hindu family?
Look like you are promoting #LoveJihad & favouring a particular Faith only...#BoycottTanishq
— khemchand sharma #IStandWithFarmersBill (@SharmaKhemchand) October 12, 2020
It's really sad to watch what kind of country we are turning into. An ad uniting two religions has to be taken down in the country which used to be called secular since forever.🤦🏻♀️#tanishq pic.twitter.com/8E7UDl7PeH
— Nilesh Chhanga (@ChhangaNilesh) October 13, 2020
The Tanishq 'Love Jihad' ad that has now been taken down. Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/QuS1XBTVIO
— Kashyap Amrika Observer (@YearOfTheKraken) October 12, 2020
I will never forget and never buy anything from @TanishqJewelry
“I” includes my family and friends.
— Bhanu Prakash 🇮🇳 (@PrakashTweep) October 12, 2020
Sad that this was pulled out. Instead Tanishq should have more of this inter cast inter religious theme adverts. Trolls cannot be given legitimacy 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4mX35CnMCx
— Krishna Kumar V (@Vadakkepat_kris) October 13, 2020
What was there as love jihad yaar its a sweet add which just shows that u can express your love to the other person irrespective of caste like what is wrong with the people
— Divya kinger (@divya_kinger) October 12, 2020
