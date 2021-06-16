ಪುಟಿನ್‌–ಬೈಡನ್‌ ನಡುವಿನ ಸಭೆ ಸುಲಭವಲ್ಲ: ಪುಟಿನ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ಡಿಮಿಟ್ರಿ ಪೆಸ್ಕೋವ್

ಜಿನಿವಾ:‘ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೊ ಬೈಡನ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಷ್ಯಾ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವ್ಲಾಡಿಮಿರ್ ಪುಟಿನ್ ಅವರ ನಡುವಿನ ಸಭೆ ಅಷ್ಟೊಂದು ಸುಲಭವಲ್ಲ. ಈ ಸಭೆಯಿಂದ ಅಪಾರ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಸಾಧಿಸುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳು ಕಡಿಮೆ’ ಎಂದು ಪುಟಿನ್‌ ಅವರ ವಕ್ತಾರರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

ರಷ್ಯಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಬುಧವಾರ ಜಿನಿವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೇಟಿಯಾಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ ಪುಟಿನ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ಡಿಮಿಟ್ರಿ ಪೆಸ್ಕೋವ್,‘ ಉಭಯ ನಾಯಕರು ಹಲವು ಸಮಸ್ಯಾತ್ಮಕ ವಿಷಯಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ದೀರ್ಘಕಾಲದಿಂದ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟ ಅನೇಕ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳಿವೆ. ಪುಟಿನ್‌ ಅವರು ರಚನಾತ್ಮಕ ಸವಾಲುಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೃಢ ಮನಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ ಭೇಟಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಉಭಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳು ಹಲವು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಹರಿಸಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸಲಿವೆ’ ಎಂದರು.

‘ಇದು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ದಿನ. ಉಭಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳು ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಸಾಧಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸುವುದು ಸರಿಯಲ್ಲ. ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ರಷ್ಯಾದ ಸಂಬಂಧವು ಕಠಿಣ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇಬ್ಬರು ನಾಯಕರೂ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಿರುವುದೇ ಮಹತ್ತರದ ಸಾಧನೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

‘ಕಾರ್ಯತಂತ್ರದ ಸ್ಥಿರತೆ, ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ, ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ತಡೆಗಟ್ಟುವಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಾದೇಶಿಕ ಸಂಘರ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಹಕಾರ ಹಾಗೂ ಹವಾಮಾನ ಬದಲಾವಣೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಉಭಯ ನಾಯಕರು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

Kremlin official says Putin-Biden summit 'will not be easy'

Geneva, Jun 16 (AP) A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Putin's talks with US President Joe Biden “will not be easy” or likely yield any breakthroughs.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few hours before the Russia-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday that the topics on the broad agenda “are mostly problematic."

"We have many long-neglected questions that need to be trawled through. That's why President Putin is arriving with an attitude to frankly and constructively set questions and try to find solutions,” Peskov said.

“No, this day cannot become historic, and we shouldn't expect any breakthroughs. The situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations," he continued. "However, the fact that the two presidents agreed to meet and finally start to speak openly about the problems is already an achievement. We can say that without having started yet, the summit already has a positive result, but we should not await breakthroughs.”

Peskov said the bilateral issues Russia wants to discuss include strategic stability, arms control, cooperation in regional conflicts, cooperation on the pandemic, and climate change. (AP) NSA