ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಹಿಂದುಸ್ತಾನಿ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಮಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಪಂಡಿತ್ ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ಸೋಮವಾರ ನ್ಯೂಜೆರ್ಸಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆ 90 ವರ್ಷ ವಯಸ್ಸಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ಅವರ ಪುತ್ರಿ ದುರ್ಗಾ ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ಅವರು ಅಪ್ಪನ ನಿಧನ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ ನೌ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

80 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಕಾಲ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಾರ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ಮಹಾನ್ ಗಾಯಕ ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ , ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪದ್ಮವಿಭೂಷಣ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away in the USA at the age of 90. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years.#RIPPanditJasraj pic.twitter.com/yBJv5rv958 — bhupendra chaubey (@bhupendrachaube) August 17, 2020

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away in New Jersey, US at the age of 90 pic.twitter.com/NlJFJzhF7W — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

ಹರ್ಯಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಿಸಿದ್ದ ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ಸೆಮಿ ಕ್ಲಾಸಿಕಲ್ ಸಂಗೀತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇರು ಗಾಯಕರಾಗಿದ್ದು ಭಾರತ , ಕೆನಡಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪಾಠ ಹೇಳಿಕೊಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು.

ವರ್ಷದ ಹಿಂದೆ ಮಂಗಳ ಮತ್ತು ಗುರು ಗ್ರಹಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿರುವ ಚಿಕ್ಕ ಗ್ರಹವೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಇಂಟರ್‌ನ್ಯಾಷನಲ್‌ ಅಸ್ಟ್ರಾನಾಮಿಕಲ್‌ ಯೂನಿಯನ್‌ (ಐಎಯು) ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ಅವರ ಹೆಸರನ್ನಿರಿಸಿತ್ತು. 2006ರ ನವೆಂಬರ್‌ 11ರಂದು ಈ ಗ್ರಹವನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದ್ದು ಅದನ್ನು '2006ವಿಪಿ32' ಎಂದು ಕರೆಯಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್‌ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನಾಂಕ (28-01/30)ವನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಟಾ ಬರೆದಾಗ 300128 ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಐಎಯುನ ವೆಬ್‌ಸೈಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ನಮೂದಿಸಿದಾಗ 'ಪಂಡಿತ್‌ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್‌' ಗ್ರಹದ ಚಿತ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ವಿವರಗಳು ಲಭ್ಯವಾಗುತ್ತವೆ.



ಪಂಡಿತ್ ಜಸ್‌ರಾಜ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಪಂಡಿತ್ ಜಸರಾಜ್ ಜಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನವು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಖಾಲಿತನವನ್ನುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಗಾಯನ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿದ್ದವು ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲದೆ, ಇತರ ಹಲವಾರು ಗಾಯಕರಿಗೆ ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕರಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಗುರುತಿಸಿಕೊಂಡವರು ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti 🙏#RIPPanditJasraj — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj was stunningly divine. What bhakti he exuded when he sang! He transported you to a different world altogether. I was privileged to have known him a bit. Absolutely amazing he was! https://t.co/HzofDJjHNQ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 17, 2020

This one feels like a personal loss. Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji truly shone like a sun in the world of Hindustani classical Music. I had good fortune of listening to him live few times. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mewati Gharana. This loss is irreplaceable — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) August 17, 2020