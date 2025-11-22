ಶನಿವಾರ, 22 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedistrictdakshina kannada
ADVERTISEMENT

ಕಾಸರಗೋಡು | ಕಳವಿಗೆ ಯತ್ನ: ಆರೋಪಿಯ ಬಂಧನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 22 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:03 IST
Last Updated : 22 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 6:03 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
DakshinaKannada

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT