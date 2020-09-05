ಶನಿವಾರ, ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 5, 2020
#ThisIsWrong: ನಟಿ ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ ಮೇಲಿನ ಹಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್ Updated:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕಿರಿಕ್‌ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಯ ನಟಿ ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅಗರ ಉದ್ಯಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಹಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. 

ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಮತ್ತು ಆಕೆಯ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅಗರ ಉದ್ಯಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಯಾಮ ಮಾಡಲು ಹೋದಾಗ ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಟ್ಟೆ ಧರಿಸಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕವಿತಾ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಆಕ್ಷೇಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತ್ಯುತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಕೋಪಗೊಂಡ ಕವಿತಾ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತೆ ವರ್ಕೌಟ್‌ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಮೊಬೈಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಿಸಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಇದರಿಂದ ಬೇಸರಗೊಂಡ ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ, ‘ನಾನು ಮತ್ತು ನನ್ನ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತೆ ವರ್ಕೌಟ್‌ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆವು. ನಮ್ಮ ವರ್ಕೌಟ್‌ ಉಡುಪುಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕವಿತಾ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಆಕ್ಷೇಪಿಸಿದರು. ನಿಂದನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅಪಹಾಸ್ಯ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಇಂತಹ ನೈತಿಕ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ಗಿರಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಮಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು’ ಎಂದು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಮ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆದ ಹಲ್ಲೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. #ThisIsWrong ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯು ಇಂತಹ ನೈತಿಕ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ಗಿರಿಯನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಾರದೆಂದು ಕೆಲವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

'ಇದು ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ನಿಲ್ಲಬೇಕಾಗಿದೆ. ಕವಿತಾ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರೆ, ಜನರನ್ನು ಹೊಡೆಯಲು ನಿಮಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಹಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದು ತಪ್ಪು. ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲವಿದೆ' ಎಂದು ಜಾಯ್‌ ಸ್ನೇಹಾ ಜಾರ್ಜ್‌ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

'ಇದು ಅನಾರೋಗ್ಯ, ಅಸಹ್ಯಕರ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಜವಾಗಿಯೂ ಗೊಂದಲದ ಸಂಗತಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ತಾವು ಇಷ್ಟಪಡುವದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಲು ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ಸಿಗುವುದು ಯಾವಾಗ? ಇದು ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗದಿದ್ದಾಗ ಮತ್ತು ಮಹಿಳೆಯೊಬ್ಬಳು ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಲ್ಲದಿದ್ದಾಗ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ನೋವಾಗುತ್ತದೆ' ಎಂದು ವಿಶಾಖಾ ಅಗರ್‌ವಾಲ್‌ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆದ ಹಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿ ಕೆಲ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ...
 

Samyuktha Hegde
kannda Film Industry
Moral police
bengaluru

