ಮುಂಬೈ: ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿ ಪ್ರಕರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟಿ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಅವರು ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಜವಾಹರಲಾಲ್ ನೆಹರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿರುವುದು ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದ್ದು ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ವಿರುದ್ಧವಾಗಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳು ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ದಾಳಿಗೊಳಗಾದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಂತ್ವನ ಹೇಳಲು ಅವರು ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಘಟನೆ ಬಳಿಕ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧವಾಗಿ #BoycottChhappak, #BoycottDeepika ಎಂಬ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳು, ಪರವಾಗಿ #SupportDeepika, #SupportChhappak ಎಂಬ ಫೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಆ್ಯಸಿಡ್‌ ದಾಳಿಗೊಳಗಾದ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮೀ ಅಗರ್‌ವಾಲ್‌ ಜೀವನಕತೆಯಧಾರಿಸಿದ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ‘ಛಪಾಕ್‌’. ಈ ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ಆ್ಯಸಿಡ್‌ ದಾಳಿ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತೆಯಾಗಿ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪಾತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಈ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಟೀಸರ್‌, ಟ್ರೇಲರ್‌ಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆ ಗಳಿಸಿವೆ. ಜನವರಿ 10ರಂದು ಛಪಾಕ್‌ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.

ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಫೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳಿಂದ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳಿವೆ ಎನ್ನಲಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದ ಬಳಿ ಏನನ್ನೂ ಮಾತನಾಡದ ದೀಪಿಕಾ, ದಾಳಿಗೊಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ ಆಯಿಷಿ ಘೋಷ್ ಅವರಿದ್ದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಗುಂಪಿನ ಬಳಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದು ಕಂಡುಬಂತು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಸಂಘದ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಕನ್ಹಯ್ಯ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಕೂಡ ಅಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದ್ದು ಪರ ಮತ್ತು ವಿರೋಧದ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಪರವಾಗಿರುವ ಕೆಲವು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳು

After 2 days the flim is going to be released,Crore's of rupees on stake,

Even knowing that the flim can b troll for boycott the more imprtnt is tht knowing the Govt can also b disappointed by you.

In this situation she @deepikapadukone chooses the humanity#JNU#ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/9YeDDB67i3 — khan Noor NRk (@noor_nrk) January 7, 2020

#ISupportDeepika To be clear, those who are calling for boycotting Deepika are enraged because she stood by the JNU students & staff who were criminally assaulted by masked men and women carrying Iron rods and acid.

They are angry she didn't stand with the acid throwers. Wow. pic.twitter.com/kTvKPvJVbE — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) January 8, 2020

ವಿರುದ್ಧವಾಗಿರುವ ಕೆಲವು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳು

Massive Respect to this Gentleman @SumitkadeI 🙏🙏

We need more people like him and @vivekagnihotri Sir#Bycottchapaak https://t.co/dH6Tvbw76u — Chandan Singh 🇮🇳 (@luckychandan) January 8, 2020

#deepikapadonker attended the Protest only because her movie is going to release. She was quite when there was Uri and other attack. They can do anything to promote their movie and earn money. I do not want to see her movie again... Boycott #bycottDepika #Bycottchapaak pic.twitter.com/EexPPWaxuN — Dr.Brijesh (@DrBrijesh14) January 8, 2020

\