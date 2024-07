This 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐤𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢, Get ready to experience #LuckyBaskhar's unforgettable journey on the Big Screens! 💫🏦



Worldwide Grand Release on 𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐓 in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi Languages🤩#LuckyBaskharOnSept7th ✨💴



#VenkyAtluri @gvprakash… pic.twitter.com/vugVsRRShn