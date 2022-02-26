ಶನಿವಾರ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 26, 2022
29 °C
ಬಜೆಟ್ 2022ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌–ರಷ್ಯಾ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು: ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಮತ್ತು ರಷ್ಯಾ ನಡುವಿನ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಭೀತಿಯ ವಾತಾವರಣ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಭಾರತ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ನೂರಾರು ದೇಶಗಳು ಉಭಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ. 

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೆಲ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಾಂಬ್‌ ದಾಳಿಯ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ನಾಗರೀಕರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ನೂರಾರು ಸೈನಿಕರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭೀತಿಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ವಿದೇಶಿಯರು ತಮ್ಮ ನಾಡಿನತ್ತ ಮುಖ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇತ್ತ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿಯನ್ನು ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಸಮುದಾಯ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದೆ

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಮೇಲಿನ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿ ಕುರಿತಾಗಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಜನರು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು, ಯುದ್ಧ ಮಾಡುವುದೇ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಅಲ್ಲ, ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘18 ಸಾವಿರ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ. ಅವರನ್ನು ಕರೆತರಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇದೆ. ಅವರನ್ನುಕರೆತರಲು ಪರ್ಯಾಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಗಳನ್ನು ಕಂಡುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ರಾಯಭಾರ ಕಚೇರಿಯನ್ನು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಸುರಕ್ಷೆತೆಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ನಟ ಸೋನು ಸೂದ್​ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಜನರು ಬದುಕು ಜರ್ಜರಿತವಾಗಿದೆ, ಇಂತಹ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಳಿ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಅವಿವೇಕತನ. ಈ ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ನಟಿ ತಿಲೋತ್ತಮಾ ಶೋಮೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ಭಯಾನಕವಾಗಿವೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಪಾತ್ರರ ಜೀವ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಜನರು ಭಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬದುಕುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲೂ ಇಂತಹ ದಾಳಿಗಳು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತವೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಅರ್ಥ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಅಮಾಯಕರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ನಡೆಯಬೇಕಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ನಟಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚೋಪ್ರಾ ತಮ್ಮ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೂಡಲೇ ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು ಮತ್ತು ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಸಹಬಾಳ್ವೆ ಏರ್ಪಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ರಿಚಾ ಚಡ್ಡಾ, ಜಾವೀದ್‌ ಅಖ್ತರ್‌, ಸ್ವರಾ ಬಾಸ್ಕರ್‌, ಶೃತಿ ಸೇಠ್‌, ಅರ್ಷಾದ್‌ ವಾರ್ಸಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವಾರು ನಟ, ನಟಿಯರು ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Russia Ukraine Conflict
Sonu Sood
Priyanka Chopra

ತಾಜಾ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ ಹಟ್ಟಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಗಣಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿ: ಆತಂಕ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ ಹಟ್ಟಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಗಣಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿ: ಆತಂಕ
ರಾಯಚೂರು
ಮುಂದುವರೆದ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿ: ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಇಂಟರ್‌ನೆಟ್‌ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ಡಿ ಮುಂದುವರೆದ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿ: ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಇಂಟರ್‌ನೆಟ್‌ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ಡಿ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಭಾರತೀಯರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಮರಳುವ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸವಿದೆ: ಸಿಎಂ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಮರಳುವ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸವಿದೆ: ಸಿಎಂ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಿಂದ ತಾಯ್ನಾಡಿಗೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ 219 ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಿಂದ ತಾಯ್ನಾಡಿಗೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ 219 ಭಾರತೀಯರು
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂವರ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿ 198 ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಪ್ರಜೆಗಳ ಹತ್ಯೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂವರ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿ 198 ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಪ್ರಜೆಗಳ ಹತ್ಯೆ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಕೀವ್‌ನ ಅಪಾರ್ಟ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮಾನವೀಯ ದಾಳಿ: ಚಿತ್ರ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಸಚಿವ ಕೀವ್‌ನ ಅಪಾರ್ಟ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮಾನವೀಯ ದಾಳಿ: ಚಿತ್ರ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಸಚಿವ
ವಿದೇಶ
Podcast-ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ| ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನದ ವಾರ್ತೆಗಳು, 26 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2022 Podcast-ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ| ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನದ ವಾರ್ತೆಗಳು, 26 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2022
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಮಹಿಳೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ಸೈನಿಕರಿಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯಕಾಂತಿ ಬೀಜ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇಕೆ? ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಮಹಿಳೆ ರಷ್ಯಾ ಸೈನಿಕರಿಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯಕಾಂತಿ ಬೀಜ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?
ವಿದೇಶ
ರಷ್ಯಾ–ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು: ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ ಸಾರುವ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ವೈರಲ್‌ ರಷ್ಯಾ–ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು: ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ ಸಾರುವ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ವೈರಲ್‌
ವಿದೇಶ
ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ಗೆ ₹4,503 ಕೋಟಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ನೆರವು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ಗೆ ₹4,503 ಕೋಟಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ನೆರವು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಅಮೆರಿಕ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಬೇಗ ಕರೆಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಯುವತಿ ಮೊರೆ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಬೇಗ ಕರೆಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಯುವತಿ ಮೊರೆ
ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ
ಯುಎನ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಸಿ ನಿರ್ಣಯ: ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಭಾರತ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಬೇಕಿತ್ತು- ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಯುಎನ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಸಿ ನಿರ್ಣಯ: ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಭಾರತ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಬೇಕಿತ್ತು- ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್
ವಿದೇಶ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಯುವ
ರೆಸಿಪಿ
ಆರೋಗ್ಯ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ
ವಿದೇಶ
ವಿದೇಶ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಮನಗರ
ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿ
 