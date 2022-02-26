ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌–ರಷ್ಯಾ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು: ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ ಮತ್ತು ರಷ್ಯಾ ನಡುವಿನ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಭೀತಿಯ ವಾತಾವರಣ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಭಾರತ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ನೂರಾರು ದೇಶಗಳು ಉಭಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ.

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೆಲ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಾಂಬ್‌ ದಾಳಿಯ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ನಾಗರೀಕರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ನೂರಾರು ಸೈನಿಕರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭೀತಿಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ವಿದೇಶಿಯರು ತಮ್ಮ ನಾಡಿನತ್ತ ಮುಖ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇತ್ತ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿಯನ್ನು ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಸಮುದಾಯ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದೆ

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಮೇಲಿನ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿ ಕುರಿತಾಗಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಜನರು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು, ಯುದ್ಧ ಮಾಡುವುದೇ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಅಲ್ಲ, ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘18 ಸಾವಿರ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳು ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ. ಅವರನ್ನು ಕರೆತರಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇದೆ. ಅವರನ್ನುಕರೆತರಲು ಪರ್ಯಾಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಗಳನ್ನು ಕಂಡುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ರಾಯಭಾರ ಕಚೇರಿಯನ್ನು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಸುರಕ್ಷೆತೆಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ನಟ ಸೋನು ಸೂದ್​ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಜನರು ಬದುಕು ಜರ್ಜರಿತವಾಗಿದೆ, ಇಂತಹ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಳಿ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಅವಿವೇಕತನ. ಈ ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ನಟಿ ತಿಲೋತ್ತಮಾ ಶೋಮೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಉಕ್ರೇನ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ಭಯಾನಕವಾಗಿವೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಪಾತ್ರರ ಜೀವ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಜನರು ಭಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬದುಕುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲೂ ಇಂತಹ ದಾಳಿಗಳು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತವೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಅರ್ಥ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಅಮಾಯಕರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ನಡೆಯಬೇಕಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ನಟಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚೋಪ್ರಾ ತಮ್ಮ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೂಡಲೇ ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು ಮತ್ತು ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಸಹಬಾಳ್ವೆ ಏರ್ಪಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಿಚಾ ಚಡ್ಡಾ, ಜಾವೀದ್‌ ಅಖ್ತರ್‌, ಸ್ವರಾ ಬಾಸ್ಕರ್‌, ಶೃತಿ ಸೇಠ್‌, ಅರ್ಷಾದ್‌ ವಾರ್ಸಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವಾರು ನಟ, ನಟಿಯರು ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’.

(If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again ☺️badhai) pic.twitter.com/WETvjQQdhZ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2022

Remember the greatest difficulty you went through. Imagine going through that in the midst of war and bombing. Think about all that you lost during covid and just when you stumbled up to move forward, your land was bombed.

Man started it, Man must stop it.#StopWar — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 26, 2022

If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2022