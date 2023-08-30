ಬುಧವಾರ, 30 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023
ನಿತ್ಯ ಪಂಚಾಂಗ: 30 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ
Published 30 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023, 0:25 IST
Last Updated 30 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2023, 0:25 IST
ಸೂರ್ಯೋದಯ:
06:23
ಸೂರ್ಯಾಸ್ತ:
06:40
ರಾಹು ಕಾಲ:
ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12-00 ರಿಂದ 01-30
ಗುಳಿ ಕಾಲ:
  • ವಾರಬುಧವಾರ
  • ನಕ್ಷತ್ರಧನಿಷ್ಠಾ
  • ಸಂವತ್ಸರಶ್ರೀ ಶೋಭಕೃತ್ ನಾಮ
  • ಆಯನದಕ್ಷಿಣಾಯನ
  • ಋತುವರ್ಷ
  • ಮಾಸಸಿಂಹ
Panchanga
