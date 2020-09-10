ಭಾರತ-ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ನಡುವಿನ ಗಟ್ಟಿ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಸುವ ರಫೇಲ್‌: ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌

ಅಂಬಾಲಾ: ವಾಯುಪಡೆಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಯು ಭಾರತ ಮತ್ತು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ನಡುವಿನ ಗಟ್ಟಿ ಸಂಬಂಧವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

ಅಂಬಾಲಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ರಫೇಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ವಾಯುಪಡೆ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರು.

'ರಫೇಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಯು ಭಾರತ ಮತ್ತು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ನಡುವಿನ ಗಟ್ಟಿ ಸಂಬಂಧವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದರಿಂದಾಗಿ ಉಭಯ ದೇಶಗಳ ನಡುವಿನ ಕಾರ್ಯತಂತ್ರದ ಸಂಬಂಧವೂ ಬಲಗೊಂಡಿದೆ' ಎಂದು ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Ambala airbase pic.twitter.com/vmYfzu5Gi1 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

'ಇಡೀ ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮತ್ವದ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟವರಿಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ ಕಠಿಣ ಸಂದೇಶವಾಗಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಗಡಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವ ರೀತಿಯ ವಾತಾವರಣವನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆಂದು ಗಮನಿಸಿದಾಗ ಈ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಯು ಅತೀ ಮುಖ್ಯವೆನಿಸುತ್ತದೆ' ಎಂದು ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Rafale induction is a big & stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/tOhEYCRDux — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

'ನನ್ನ ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ವಿದೇಶ ಪ್ರವಾಸಗಳಲ್ಲಿ, ನಾನು ಭಾರತದ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಕೋನವನ್ನು ವಿಶ್ವದ ಮುಂದೆ ಇಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲೂ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮತ್ವ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಾದೇಶಿಕ ಸಮಗ್ರತೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಜಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಾರದು ಎಂಬ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಾನು ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಅರಿವು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಮಾಡಲು ನಾವು ಬದ್ಧರಾಗಿದ್ದೇವೆ' ಎಂದು ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ

In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty&territorial integrity under any circumstances. We're committed to doing everything possible towards this:Defence Minister https://t.co/bXuprCzobu — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

'ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಾಯುಪಡೆಯ ನನ್ನ ಸಹೋದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಗಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ನಡೆದ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ ಘಟನೆಯ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ, ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ರೇಖೆಯ ಬಳಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಾಯುಪಡೆಯು ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ತ್ವರಿತ ಕ್ರಮವು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದ್ಧತೆಯನ್ನು ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ' ಎಂದು ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

I would like to congratulate our colleagues of Indian Air Force today. During the recent unfortunate incident at the border, the swift and deliberate action taken by Indian Air Force near LAC shows your commitment: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/5N0jauF9Wy — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

ಭಾರತ-ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಂಬಂಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ: ಫ್ಲಾರೆನ್ಸ್‌ ಪಾರ್ಲೆ

ಭಾರತ-ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಂಬಂಧದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಒಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯವನ್ನು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವೆ ಫ್ಲಾರೆನ್ಸ್‌ ಪಾರ್ಲೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

ರಫೇಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧ ವಿಮಾನ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡು ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು, 'ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶಗಳ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಇಂದಿನ ದಿನವನ್ನು ಸಾಧನೆಯ ದಿನವೆಂದೇ ಹೇಳಬಹುದು. ಭಾರತ-ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಂಬಂಧಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಒಟ್ಟಾಗಿ ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯವನ್ನು ಬರೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ' ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

Today, is an achievement for our countries. Together we are writing a new chapter in India-France defence ties: Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly pic.twitter.com/QtcKWTuqUL — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

ನಮ್ಮ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಪೂರೈಕೆ ಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ತಯಾರಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವ್ಯವಹರಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ಮೇಕ್‌ ಇನ್‌ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲವಾಗಿ ನಿಲ್ಲಲು ನಾವು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಬದ್ಧರಾಗಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಫ್ಲಾರೆನ್ಸ್‌ ಪಾರ್ಲೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

We are fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative, as well as, to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in our global supply chain: Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly https://t.co/VdwR0NGrno — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಭಾರತದ ಉಮೇದುವಾರಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಪಾರ್ಲೆ ಹೇಳಿದರು.