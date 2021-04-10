ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು: ಗಂಡು ಚಿರತೆಯ ಕಳೇಬರ ಪತ್ತೆ

ಕೊಯಮತ್ತೂರು: ‘ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ಕರಮದೈ ಅರಣ್ಯ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಂಡು ಚಿರತೆಯ ಕಳೇಬರ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಶನಿವಾರ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.

‘ಅರಣ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಗಸ್ತು ತಿರುಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾಗ ಚಿರತೆಯ ಕಳೇಬರ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಳೇಬರವನ್ನು ಮರಣೋತ್ತರ ‍ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಭಾನುವಾರ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ವರದಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಹಿರಿಯ ಅರಣ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದರು.

Male leopard found dead in Karamadai forest area in TN

Coimbatore, Apr 10 (PTI) A male leopard was found dead in Pasunganimedu falling under Karamadai forest range in the district, forest officials said on Saturday.

The carcass of the animal was spotted by the forest staff while patrolling on Friday night, they said.

Senior forest department officials reached the spot this morning and ordered for postmortem to ascertain the cause of the death.

Veterinarian Sukumar is carrying out the postmortem, the results of which will be known by Sunday, they added.