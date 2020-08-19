ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಗೆ ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಅರ್ಹತಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ (ಸಿಇಟಿ) ನಡೆಸಲು ‘ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಏಜೆನ್ಸಿ (ಎನ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎ)’ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುವ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಯುವಕರ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ ದಿನ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಎನ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಯಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಹಲವು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ಬರೆಯಬೇಕಾಗಿ ಬರುವುದು ತಪ್ಪಲಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ವರ್ಗಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸಮಾನ ಅವಕಾಶ ದೊರೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಇರಲಿದೆ. ಬಹು ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಿಇಟಿ ಅಂಕ 3 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಗೆ ಮಾನ್ಯತೆ ಹೊಂದಿರಲಿದೆ. ಒಂದೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಹಣಕಾಸು ಹೊರೆಯನ್ನೂ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಮಾಡಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಇದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಅಭೂತಪೂರ್ವ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಏಕರೂಪದ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಲಿದೆ. ಮೋದಿಯವರು ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸರಳತೆಯನ್ನು ಖಾತರಿಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

