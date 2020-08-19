ಬುಧವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 19, 2020
27 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ Podcast

ಎನ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಗೆ ಹಸಿರು ನಿಶಾನೆ: ಯುವಕರ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ ದಿನ ಎಂದ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

Amit shah

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಗೆ ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಅರ್ಹತಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ (ಸಿಇಟಿ) ನಡೆಸಲು ‘ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಏಜೆನ್ಸಿ (ಎನ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎ)’ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುವ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಯುವಕರ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ ದಿನ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಎನ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಯಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಹಲವು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ಬರೆಯಬೇಕಾಗಿ ಬರುವುದು ತಪ್ಪಲಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ವರ್ಗಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸಮಾನ ಅವಕಾಶ ದೊರೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಇರಲಿದೆ. ಬಹು ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಿಇಟಿ ಅಂಕ 3 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಗೆ ಮಾನ್ಯತೆ ಹೊಂದಿರಲಿದೆ. ಒಂದೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಹಣಕಾಸು ಹೊರೆಯನ್ನೂ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಮಾಡಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 

‘ಇದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಅಭೂತಪೂರ್ವ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಏಕರೂಪದ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಲಿದೆ. ಮೋದಿಯವರು ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸರಳತೆಯನ್ನು ಖಾತರಿಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Amit Shah

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ ಮಾಡಿದ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ ಮಾಡಿದ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಕೋವಿಡ್-19ನಿಂದ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಗುಣಮುಖ, ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿ ನೆಗೆಟಿವ್ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19ನಿಂದ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಗುಣಮುಖ, ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿ ನೆಗೆಟಿವ್
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ನೆಗೆಟಿವ್: ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಡಿಲೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕ ತಿವಾರಿ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ನೆಗೆಟಿವ್: ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಡಿಲೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕ ತಿವಾರಿ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ, ಮೌಲ್ಯ ರಕ್ಷಿಸಲು ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ: ಅಮಿತ್‌ ಶಾ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ, ಮೌಲ್ಯ ರಕ್ಷಿಸಲು ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ: ಅಮಿತ್‌ ಶಾ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಬೀಳಗಿ | ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ, ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲು ಹಾರೈಸಿ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಪೂಜೆ ಬೀಳಗಿ | ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ, ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲು ಹಾರೈಸಿ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಪೂಜೆ
ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ
ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ, ಶಾ ಶೀಘ್ರ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲಿ: ಶಿವಮೂರ್ತಿ ಮುರುಘಾ ಶರಣರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ, ಶಾ ಶೀಘ್ರ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲಿ: ಶಿವಮೂರ್ತಿ ಮುರುಘಾ ಶರಣರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವಹೇಳನ: ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಬಂಧನ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವಹೇಳನ: ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಬಂಧನ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ತಿಲಕರ ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಓದು ಜೀವನದ ಹಲವು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರವಾಗಲಿದೆ: ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ತಿಲಕರ ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಓದು ಜೀವನದ ಹಲವು ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರವಾಗಲಿದೆ: ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ – ಎಲ್‌.ಕೆ. ಅಡ್ವಾಣಿ ಭೇಟಿ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ – ಎಲ್‌.ಕೆ. ಅಡ್ವಾಣಿ ಭೇಟಿ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಬಾಲಿಶ ರಾಜಕಾರಣದಿಂದ ಪಾಕ್‌-ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂತಸ: ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಟೀಕೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಬಾಲಿಶ ರಾಜಕಾರಣದಿಂದ ಪಾಕ್‌-ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂತಸ: ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಟೀಕೆ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಮೋದಿ–ಶಾ ಬೇರೆ ನಾಯಕರು ಉಸಿರಾಡದಂತೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯನ್ನು ಹೈಜಾಕ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಮೋದಿ–ಶಾ ಬೇರೆ ನಾಯಕರು ಉಸಿರಾಡದಂತೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯನ್ನು ಹೈಜಾಕ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ಇದೆ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ ಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿ: ಶಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ಇದೆ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ ಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿ: ಶಾ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್
ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ
ವಿದೇಶ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ
ಲೇಖನ / ನುಡಿಚಿತ್ರ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು
 