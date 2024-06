Assam Flood | ಮುಂದುವರಿದ ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ; 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ಜನರಿಗೆ ತೊಂದರೆ

VIDEO | A biker was swept away by floodwaters of the Aie River at Bashbari, under Manikpur Revenue Circle in #Bongaigaon district of #Assam. The biker was rescued by the prompt action of the local residents.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/k5vkNUca9s