ಭಾರತ ಜೋಡೊ ನ್ಯಾಯ ಯಾತ್ರೆ | ಮಣಿಪುರದತ್ತ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ಬೆಳಸಿದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕರು

#WATCH | Manipur: Preparations for Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in full swing in Khongjom, Thoubal.



Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will begin from Thoubal today. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110… pic.twitter.com/GqqTUSCADx