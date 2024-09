J-K Elections: ಮತದಾನ ವೀಕ್ಷಣೆಗೆ 16 ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳ ರಾಜತಾಂತ್ರಿಕರ ನಿಯೋಗ ಭೇಟಿ

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024: Diplomats from foreign missions, including US and EU, observing voting process at polling stations 109, 111 in Ompora, #Budgam.#JammuKashmirElections2024 #JammuKashmirAssemblyElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/6kbLWn15o1