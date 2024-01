ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ | ಆಟೊ – ಲಾರಿ ನಡುವೆ ಭೀಕರ ಅಪಘಾತ: ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲೇ ಆರು ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

6 persons, including a child died and 2 injured critically, when a #Speeding lorry hit an auto and a bike on NH-44 at #Balanagar in #Mahabubnagar dist, today.



Angry mob #Protests on road and set #fire to the lorry, leads to a traffic jam on highway.#RoadAccident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/rgrRwcf6W6