ಗುರುವಾರ, 1 ಜನವರಿ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

New Year 2026: ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 1 ಜನವರಿ 2026, 2:18 IST
Last Updated : 1 ಜನವರಿ 2026, 2:18 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
Narendra ModiHappy new YearNew yearDK Shivakumar

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT