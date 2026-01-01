New Year 2026: ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2026
May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.
आप सभी को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नया साल आपके जीवन में ढेर सारी खुशियां, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और सफलताएं लेकर आए।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2025
Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2026! pic.twitter.com/DqJYctGyM6
Dear fellow citizens,— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 31, 2025
On this joyful New Year, I extend my warmest greetings to all of you.
Let us make this year a mass movement to protect the rights of the vulnerable - the right to work, the right to vote, and the right to live with dignity. Together, let us safeguard our… pic.twitter.com/nUlm5Pfg72
Warm greetings to everyone as we welcome a happy and hopeful New Year 2026.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 31, 2025
May the year ahead bring good health, renewed confidence, and meaningful opportunities, inspiring each of us to move forward with positivity, purpose, and shared progress in every walk of life.… pic.twitter.com/9krVmGC3x9
