ಪಾಕ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ಹೋಮ–ಹವನ; ಹೀಗಿದೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ, ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan, fans and members of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) in Lucknow performed havan to pray for an India's victory. pic.twitter.com/0clvvaXO7y
#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: On India vs Pakistan #ICCT20WorldCup, Former Indian Cricketer Kiran More says, "India is a very strong team. They will have an upper hand. I think India is going to win it. Hardik Pandya is a very good player. He is a big match player and in big… pic.twitter.com/FH5Scbg4yV
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On India vs Pakistan #ICCT20WorldCup, a cricket fan, Arif says, "The way India is playing, there is no match for it. India's performance is one sided... It is almost impossible to defeat India..." pic.twitter.com/febPoL78pd