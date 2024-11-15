ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ | ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತರ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ: ಕ್ಯಾಮರಾಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಿದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು

VIDEO | "I and cameraman Dharmendra were in Aligarh village (in Tonk district) where people had blocked the road. Kirodi Lal Meena was addressing the people when all of a sudden, the crowd turned aggressive... they turned towards us and surrounded the cameraman, the mob beat us… pic.twitter.com/8l5Avpjeig
"I condemn the assault on PTI journalist Shri Ajeet Shekhawat and cameraman Shri Dharmendra Kumar who were on duty and covering the incident in Tonk district today. This misconduct toward journalists who were performing their duty is unacceptable and strict action should be taken… pic.twitter.com/ILYx0lJjL3