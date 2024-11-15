ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 15 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ | ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತರ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ: ಕ್ಯಾಮರಾಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಿದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾಕಾರರು

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 15 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 2:51 IST
Last Updated : 15 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 2:51 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳಮೋಕ್ಷ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳಮೋಕ್ಷ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ
ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳಮೋಕ್ಷ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ | ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳ ಮೋಕ್ಷ: ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಬಂಧನ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ | ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳ ಮೋಕ್ಷ: ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಬಂಧನ
ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ | ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳ ಮೋಕ್ಷ: ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಬಂಧನ
AssaultjournalistRajasthanPTI

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT