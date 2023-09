ಸನಾತನ ಧರ್ಮ ವಿವಾದ: ಸಚಿವ ಉದಯನಿಧಿಯನ್ನು ಬೇಟೆಯಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ– ಕಮಲ್ ಹಾಸನ್

VIDEO | "A young kid (Udhayanidhi Stalin) is being hounded today just because he spoke about 'Sanatan'. His forefathers have spoke about 'Sanatan'. All of us got to know about the word 'Sanatan' because of Periyar. He once used to work in the temple. He was doing 'puja' in… pic.twitter.com/KOf6cMoIFa