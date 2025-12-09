79ನೇ ವಸಂತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ: ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆ

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2025
Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 9, 2025
A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication.… pic.twitter.com/d35I0TChrp
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ವರಿಷ್ಠರು, ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕರು ಆದ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿಯವರಿಗೆ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 9, 2025
ದೀರ್ಘ ಆಯಸ್ಸು, ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಭಾಗ್ಯ ನಿಮ್ಮದಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಮನದುಂಬಿ ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/mVWZNRQRlG
Wishing a very happy birthday to our constant pillar of support, Smt. Sonia Gandhi avaru. Your selfless service, wisdom, and vision have shaped the Congress and strengthened our resolve to serve the people. I am deeply grateful for your guidance and the trust you have shown me… pic.twitter.com/uSJUjY37ES— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 9, 2025
