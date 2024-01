ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ್ದ ಹಡಗನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕಾವಲು ಪಡೆ

@IndiaCoastGuard ship Samarth provided towing assistance to Indian Fishing boat Arul Matha(IND-TN-12-MM-5707) which was adrift 50 NM South-West of #Minicoy Island since 25 Jan due to an engine breakdown. The boat was towed in rough sea conditions and brought to Minicoy for safety pic.twitter.com/xxjPLxFt6u