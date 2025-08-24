ಭಾನುವಾರ, 24 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket
ADVERTISEMENT

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: ಪೂಜಾರ ಸಾಧನೆ ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ ಭಾರತದ ಮಾಜಿ ತಾರೆಯರು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 24 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 9:47 IST
Last Updated : 24 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 9:47 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Cheteshwar Pujara: ಎಲ್ಲ ಮಾದರಿಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗೆ ಚೇತೇಶ್ವರ ಪೂಜಾರ ವಿದಾಯ
Cheteshwar Pujara: ಎಲ್ಲ ಮಾದರಿಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗೆ ಚೇತೇಶ್ವರ ಪೂಜಾರ ವಿದಾಯ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:'ನನ್ನ ಬಳಿ ಬರದಂತೆ ಹೇಳಿ': ಜಟಾಪಟಿ ಬಳಿಕ ಕೋಚ್‌ಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್
'ನನ್ನ ಬಳಿ ಬರದಂತೆ ಹೇಳಿ': ಜಟಾಪಟಿ ಬಳಿಕ ಕೋಚ್‌ಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್
Team IndiaCheteshwar PujaraGautam GambhirRetirement

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT