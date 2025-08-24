Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: ಪೂಜಾರ ಸಾಧನೆ ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ ಭಾರತದ ಮಾಜಿ ತಾರೆಯರು

He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji 🇮🇳@cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/0Tj836uoO9— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2025
Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side! @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/gbpscDGFZd— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2025
From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for… pic.twitter.com/HsM54bVRVa— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2025
Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 .— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2025
Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings. pic.twitter.com/xtQZPnGo2W
