Meg Lanning retired from International cricket.



- Won 2014 T20 WC as a captain.

- Won 2018 T20 WC as a captain.

- Won 2020 T20 WC as a captain.

- Won 2022 ODI WC as a captain.

- Won 2023 T20 WC as a captain.



One of the greatest ever in cricket history as a batter & captain. pic.twitter.com/B9zYS7QiaN